Brett Wade Johnston Acquires 1,500 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Wade Johnston bought 1,500 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $12,045.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,402.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $175.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

QRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

