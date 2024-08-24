Brian Grassadonia Sells 8,328 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,572,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93.

Block Stock Up 2.3 %

Block stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Block by 8.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.59.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

