Brian Lian Sells 1,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,609,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $7,426,846.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

