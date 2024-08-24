Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 14,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.