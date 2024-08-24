Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Shares Down 11.1%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

