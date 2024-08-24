Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT at $76.06

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

