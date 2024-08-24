Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITR. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

