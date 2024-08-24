Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $177.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average of $199.87. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

