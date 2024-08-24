Brokers Offer Predictions for BRP Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for BRP in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BRP by 61.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 73.6% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

