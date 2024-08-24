Brokers Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

FL opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,005,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 73,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,936 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

