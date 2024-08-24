Brokers Offer Predictions for Lazard, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lazard Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $49.88 on Friday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,103,000 after buying an additional 152,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,973,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,031,000 after buying an additional 79,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,650,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,063,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

