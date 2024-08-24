Brokers Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.77. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $199.15. The company has a market capitalization of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,123,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,666,339,273.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,317,781 shares of company stock worth $408,231,443. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.