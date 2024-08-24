Brokers Set Expectations for GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for GoHealth in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.74) for the year. The consensus estimate for GoHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($5.26) per share.
GoHealth Trading Up 25.5 %
Shares of GOCO opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $225.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Featured Stories
