Brokers Set Expectations for GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for GoHealth in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.74) for the year. The consensus estimate for GoHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($5.26) per share.

Shares of GOCO opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $225.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

