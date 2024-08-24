Bronwyn Barnes Acquires 550,000 Shares of Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$38,500.00 ($26,013.51).

Bronwyn Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bronwyn Barnes purchased 450,000 shares of Indiana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,100.00 ($23,716.22).

Indiana Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Indiana Resources Company Profile

Indiana Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. It primarily holds interests in the Gawler Craton gold project that covers an area of 5,713 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as IMX Resources Limited and changed its name to Indiana Resources Limited in June 2016.

