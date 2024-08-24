Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Shares Down 6.7%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 13,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Bullfrog AI Stock Down 6.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
