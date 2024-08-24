Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.87.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $275.65 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $277.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,746,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

