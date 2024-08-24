BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

BW LPG Stock Performance

BW LPG stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70. BW LPG has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $22.31.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $876.49 million for the quarter.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

