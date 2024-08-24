Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski Sells 450 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXON opened at $370.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.22 and its 200 day moving average is $304.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $378.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

