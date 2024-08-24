Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,552.38

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,552.38 ($46.16) and traded as high as GBX 3,690 ($47.95). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,650 ($47.43), with a volume of 48,331 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,552.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,452.75.

Insider Activity at Caledonia Investments

In other news, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.17), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($361,301.69). In other news, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.17), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($361,301.69). Also, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($46.06), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($204,104.66). 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

