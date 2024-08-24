Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.80 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

