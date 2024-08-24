Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $5.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. Citigroup lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

PTON stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,813 shares of company stock worth $187,715. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

