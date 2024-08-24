Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.23. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Workday by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

