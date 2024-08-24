Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director François-Olivier Laplante sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$49,290.00.

About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

