Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $891.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $28.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

