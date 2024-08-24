Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 8.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.33. 1,158,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,541,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $891.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

