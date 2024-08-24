Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.58. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,500 shares.
Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 2.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor Pulp Products
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.