Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.58. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

