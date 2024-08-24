Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.06

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $25.65. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 58,269 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Capital Bancorp Price Performance
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Mary Ann Scully purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,295.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
