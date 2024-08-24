Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.29

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 352970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

