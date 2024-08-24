Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 969,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 353,347 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 543,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth $11,970,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.74.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

