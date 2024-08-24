Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.89.

Shares of CPX opened at C$44.43 on Friday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$44.84. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.97.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1359012 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

