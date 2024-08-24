Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$159.55.

CJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,372 shares of company stock worth $1,540,886. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CJT opened at C$127.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.00. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$143.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is -145.83%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

