Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CCIF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,143.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

