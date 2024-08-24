Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $103,143.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

