Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $15.20. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2,275,622 shares trading hands.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
