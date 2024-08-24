Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $15.20. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2,275,622 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

