Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault Sells 10,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.34, for a total transaction of C$1,103,400.00.

Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$111.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$112.70. The company has a market cap of C$55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.0386385 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 136.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

