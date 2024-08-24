Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cars.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CARS stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,345.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Cars.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after buying an additional 90,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

