Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

CTLT stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $788,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Catalent by 26.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 2.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

