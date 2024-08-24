Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.30. 64,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,282,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Specifically, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

