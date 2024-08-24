Cathal G. Phelan Sells 677 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total transaction of $109,985.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,442.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PI opened at $163.67 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $181.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -467.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

