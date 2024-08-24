CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.17.

CAVA Group Stock Up 19.6 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.39 and a beta of 3.27. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $125.87.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

