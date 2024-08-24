CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $101.98, but opened at $110.23. CAVA Group shares last traded at $115.20, with a volume of 2,299,657 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAVA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Trading Up 19.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.39 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

