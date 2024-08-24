CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $190.88

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.88 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 188.50 ($2.45). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 191.70 ($2.49), with a volume of 170,569 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £258.34 million and a PE ratio of 2,129.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.41.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. CC Japan Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.
