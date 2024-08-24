CDW Co. (CDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years. CDW has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $229.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

