Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Cell MedX shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.
Cell MedX Trading Down 58.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Cell MedX
Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.
