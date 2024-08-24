Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.08. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 493,753 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.09 million, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 868,138 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 168,416 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

