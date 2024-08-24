ChargePoint Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 72,079 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average volume of 42,120 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in ChargePoint by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ChargePoint by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Price Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $812.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.71. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

