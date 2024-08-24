Charles S. Ryan Purchases 48,387 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) President Charles S. Ryan purchased 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,451.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,599.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

QNCX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.