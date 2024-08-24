Charles S. Ryan Purchases 48,387 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) President Charles S. Ryan purchased 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,451.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,599.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %
QNCX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.
About Quince Therapeutics
