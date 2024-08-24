Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.72

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as high as $18.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 11,344 shares trading hands.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
