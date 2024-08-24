China Gas Holdings Limited (CGHLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.051 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.43.
China Gas Price Performance
Shares of CGHLY opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. China Gas has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $25.76.
China Gas Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Gas
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.