China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 127.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.6% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.13. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

